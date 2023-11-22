‘We’re here to help each other’: Plains carrying on Rosalynn Carter’s legacy

PLAINS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the hours before Rosalynn Carter took her last breath, her hometown community served nearly 500 families during a monthly food bank through downtown Plains.

It’s a food ministry program that she launched at Maranatha Baptist Church.

“Ms. Rosalynn came up with the idea, let’s do a food ministry,” said Jan Williams, a member at Maranatha Baptist Church.

RELATED: U.S., Georgia flags to fly at half-staff for Rosalynn Carter

Williams said the program started by serving food to five families in Sumter County.

On Saturday, a day after Carter entered hospice care, Williams said the community served 460 families in need.

“Of course, the people a long time ago used to be thrilled when Mrs. Rosalynn might give them a loaf of break through the window. (Of) course they know she’s not there to help with that,” Williams said.

Carter died on Sunday at 2:10 p.m., according to The Carter Center.

“It just shows that if you get enough people to stand with you for a project, it can make wonders for so many, many people,” said Williams.

The town hosts the food bank every third Saturday of the month.

Her impact on Sumter County extends far beyond the food ministry program.

She launched the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers in 1986.

“I think our work now is, in some ways, more important than ever. She gave us this 36 years of guidance,” said Dr. Jennifer Olsen, CEO of the institute.

Olsen said their top priority after Carter’s death is to continue pushing the federal government to establish an office of caregiver health to support those caring for ill, aging, or disabled individuals.

“The focus that she had on people who are often behind the scenes or invisible,” said Olsen, when asked about Mrs. Carter’s greatest contributions.

Olsen stressed that Carter started advocating for caregivers well before their role was acknowledged or truly appreciated across the country.

Carter also proved to be a mentor for her political activism.

RELATED: Rosalynn Carter to lie in repose, will be laid to rest next week

“Rosalynn Carter left no stones unturned. She was quite a force,” said State Senator Freddie Powell Sims.

Sims told Atlanta News First that to her, Carter was proof that a small, rural birthplace does not dictate the reach of your impact.

“And that’s what she planted in me is that we’re here to help each other,” said Sims.

Carter will be buried at her family home in Plains on Thursday, November 29.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as we look at the life and accomplishments of Georgia’s favorite couple. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.