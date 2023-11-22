3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woman shot to death in Coweta County, deputies say

U.S. Marshals and Coweta County deputies are reportedly looking for a homicide suspect in...
U.S. Marshals and Coweta County deputies are reportedly looking for a homicide suspect in Sharpsburg.(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARPSBURG, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been shot to death in Coweta County, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Halo Trce in Sharpsburg and found a woman dead. Deputies said “A suspect has been identified but not located.”

According to deputies, U.S. Marshals and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.
Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say
Several people are injured following an electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta Saturday...
2 contractors in critical condition after being shocked in Midtown Atlanta
The scene of a double shooting overnight in Clarkston.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at apartment building in DeKalb
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Rosalynn Carter to lie in repose, will be laid to rest next week
Tiera Rector
Police search for missing 36-year-old woman in Clayton County

Latest News

Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
In the hours before Rosalynn Carter took her last breath, her hometown community served nearly...
‘We’re here to help each other’: Plains carrying on Rosalynn Carter’s legacy
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis personally argued Floyd’s bond should be revoked to...
Judge declines to revoke bond for Trump co-defendant
Covington mom writes cookbook for kids three and up.
Covington mom creates cookbook for kids
She died at her home in Plains.
Plains carrying on Rosalynn Carter's legacy