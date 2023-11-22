Woman shot to death in Coweta County, deputies say

SHARPSBURG, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been shot to death in Coweta County, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Halo Trce in Sharpsburg and found a woman dead. Deputies said “A suspect has been identified but not located.”

According to deputies, U.S. Marshals and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with the investigation.

