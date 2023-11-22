3-Degree Guarantee
Zac Brown Band guitarist John Driskell Hopkins on mission to find cure for ALS

The Georgia native is hosting two benefit concerts for Hop On A Cure.
By Don Shipman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia native and founding member of the Zac Brown Band, John Driskell Hopkins, is on a mission to find a cure for Lou Gehrig’s Disease, after his own ALS diagnosis in 2021.

The neurological disease that, as of now, has no effective treatment and no known cure, eventually paralyzes all muscle movement - trapping patients inside their own bodies.

“I was diagnosed with ALS three days before Christmas,” said Hopkins. “It’s not the kind of thing you ever want to hear about.”

Soon after, Hopkins and his wife, Jennifer, founded the non-profit Hop On A Cure, which so far has raised a staggering $2.5 million for ALS research.

The 52-year-old who just wrapped up a nearly 45-city cross-country summer tour with Zac Brown Band, is home for the holidays in Marietta, but he’s creating his home studio and he’s still fitting in stage time for a good cause.

Hopkins returns to his hometown of Gainesville on Saturday, Nov. 25, for a benefit concert at the Bourbon Brother’s Boot Barn, to raise money for Hop On a Cure.

Hopkins says he’s hopeful their grassroots fundraising will lead to a cure.

“That’s the hope and selfishly I would hope to help myself and all the host of others who are in this position,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins will also perform in Atlanta at the Buckhead Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 20. His Sounds of the Season show will feature Yacht Rock Revue, Emily Saliers of The Indigo Girls, and David Ryan Harris.

Hopkins is also releasing a fourth Christmas album on Nov. 28 titled “Let’s Get Frosty!” with Yacht Rock Revue, featuring Amos Lee, Debby Boone, and introducing his daughter Lily Faith Hopkins.

“She has been writing and singing songs since she was five or six. I don’t want to push them into this life, but when someone shows interest, it’s easy for me to help,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins says he works hard every day to live in the moment and cherish the time he has with his wife and three daughters, all while continuing his music career with the Zac Brown Band.

“I have so much music I want to make, and my voice is already starting to slow,” said Hopkins. “My parts have changed, but they are still good parts. My singing parts have not changed, but I have to take that day by day.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

