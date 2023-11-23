3-Degree Guarantee
73-year-old with Parkinson’s, dementia reported missing in Roswell, police say

Gary Butler
Gary Butler(ANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police need help in locating a 73-year-old man with Parkinson’s and dementia who was reported missing in Roswell.

According to the Roswell Police Department, Gary Butler left his residence on Tuesday at the 12000 block of Wildwood Springs Dr. around 1:30 pm. Butler is described as 6-foot-tall and his weight is around 170 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Police said Butler was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, a puffy black jacket, and gray pants.

The department said residents in the Wildwood Springs or Mountain Park area are urged to check their properties and any unlocked vehicles for any sign of Butler.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Gary Butler is asked to call the Roswell Police Department immediately at 770-640-4100.

