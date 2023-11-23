3-Degree Guarantee
Deadly crash shuts down I-75 North for hours in Henry County

Traffic was at a standstill and backed up for miles for more than three hours.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal crash had the northbound lanes of I-75 closed for hours Thursday morning in Henry County.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on I-75 near mile marker 216 in McDonough involving a tractor-trailer and two cars. Henry County police confirm at least one fatality.

Investigators are still on scene determining the cause of the crash. Two northbound lanes are back open.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

