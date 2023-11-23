Deadly crash shuts down I-75 North for hours in Henry County

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal crash had the northbound lanes of I-75 closed for hours Thursday morning in Henry County.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on I-75 near mile marker 216 in McDonough involving a tractor-trailer and two cars. Henry County police confirm at least one fatality.

Investigators are still on scene determining the cause of the crash. Two northbound lanes are back open.

