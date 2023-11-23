3-Degree Guarantee
Evening air travel calms after record-setting morning at Hartsfield-Jackson

After a record-setting morning, Hartsfield-Jackson was much quieter in the evening hours.
By Karli Barnett
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The night before Thanksgiving, people are flying out to see their loved ones or returning home to Atlanta to be be back in time for dinner.

Wednesday morning saw major crowds. In fact, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport set a record; more than 32,000 people went through TSA by 8 a.m., marking their busiest morning ever.

By the evening, however, things quieted down significantly.

“I’m surprised,” said David Price, who was headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “Found a parking spot within five minutes. I was like, ‘Okay. What’s going on? Is it a trick?’”

According to the website FlightAware, only one flight out of and one flight into Hartsfield-Jackson were canceled.

99 flights out of Atlanta were delayed, which accounts for only 8%.

“Initially, there was some traffic going to the airport, but, once I got to the airport, it was actually pretty smooth, said Rance Nix, who was traveling into Atlanta from New York.

He said after a hectic travel day this time last year, he was glad this year was easier, since he was surprising his parents.

“Hey, I’m here! I’m ready to eat some food!” he laughed.

The wait time for security got down to two minutes by around 9:30 p.m.

The next busy travel day, experts say, will be Sunday.

