3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Expert tips to rein in holiday spending

Six in 10 consumers expect to pay more for gifts and food than they did last year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Conference Board Holiday Spending Survey predicts the typical American will spend $985 on the holidays this year, a little less than the 2022 average.

Nate Johnson, a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch, suggested consumers prioritize the gifts they are giving and rank them in order of essential, important, and not that important.

“Maybe think about pooling your resources with other folks in your community,” Johnson said. “You know whether it’s your siblings going in together for gifts for the parents, close friends going in together with or another gift for a friend.”

Johnson also suggested considering a homemade gift, something sentimental or maybe planning an experience or trip.

He said it is important to have rules for spending and to set limits.

“So, for me, I am not allowed to take my kids shopping with me because they are going to tell me to do all sorts of stuff that’s out of the guidelines, out of the budget,” Johnson said. “So, I’m just not allowed to take the boy shopping with me.”

He proposed the 24-hour rule – wait at least a day before purchasing an item, then reevaluate if you still want to buy it.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Allen Phillips
Murder suspect shot, killed by deputies in Coweta County, sheriff says
Jessie Scott was charged with impersonating a public officer, willful obstruction of a law...
2nd Fulton County detention officer arrested in 1 week, sheriff’s office says
Airport officials said by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, 32,029 passengers were screened before boarding...
Atlanta airport sees busiest morning rush in history ahead of Thanksgiving
Johnny Hollman
Body camera video released in Atlanta police tasing death of deacon
First-time home buyer Nique thought she was just coming to put some finishing touches on her...
Atlanta mom gets Thanksgiving surprise inside brand new dream home

Latest News

FILE - The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is on Central Park West in New York City during Macy's...
Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York
Shooting scene around 3 a.m.
More than 100 rounds fired into home, injuring 4 people, DeKalb police say
Emergency crews responding to 15 car train derailment in remote area of Rockcastle county. One...
Evacuees face Thanksgiving away from home after train derails spilling chemicals in Kentucky town
Volunteers dedicated their Thanksgiving to feeding people in need throughout the Metro Atlanta...
Volunteers hand out 1,200 free Thanksgiving meals to seniors, homeless
Damage to residential buildings near Kamal Adwan Hospital from strikes overnight can be seen in...
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’