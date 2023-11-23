FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Cool and Pleasant Thanksgiving with Highs in the Upper 50s

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Happy Thanksgiving! After a cloudy and cold Wednesday, today will be much nicer. Clouds cleared out overnight, which will give us sunshine this morning and a chilly start in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds will build back in through the day today, which will keep the afternoon cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Increasing clouds with cool conditions. (WANF)

For Black Friday, there is a very small chance for a stray shower between 5-8am, with morning lows in the low 40s. The good news is sunshine takes over quickly tomorrow, leading to a really nice day with warmer highs in the low 60s.

As far as the weekend goes, Saturday looks cool and dry with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60. A cold front moves through on Sunday, so expect cloudy skies and a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Cold air filters in behind this front leading to a chilly start to next week.

A few showers are likely Sunday afternoon and evening. (WANF)

