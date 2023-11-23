Gainesville High baseball player in coma after batting cage accident

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville High School senior baseball player was put in a coma after he was injured in a batting cage accident, according to officials with the Gainesville City School System.

Jeremy Medina, a pitcher and catcher for the 2022 team, was injured in the accident, which happened on Monday shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Medina was accidentally hit in the head by a baseball bat while in a batting cage at the high school.

He remains at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

“Jeremy and his family are firm believers in Jesus Christ and His redemptive love, and are requesting prayer during this extremely difficult time,” the system said in a statement.

