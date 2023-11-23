Media kicked out of pre-trial hearing in RICO case for 61 defendants over public safety training center protests

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Judge Kimberly Esmond Adams granted a motion to remove media from an open courtroom during a pre-trial hearing of the state’s case against 61 defendants tied to the movement against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

The hearing centered around the alleged diary of Manuel Teran, a protester killed by law enforcement during a clearing operation of the training center site last January.

During the shooting, state troopers said they fired their weapons in self-defense after Teran shot at them, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

During the investigation, the State said they found Teran’s diary in a makeshift tent.

On Monday, Adams was set to hear arguments on whether the diary should be permissible as evidence in the state’s case against the 61 co-defendants.

Before any arguments, a defense attorney appealed to the judge to remove the media from the courtroom.

“We are asking for a discussion about this matter without the presence of cameras or media to cover and potentially further taint any potential juror pool,” argued one defense attorney.

After hearing arguments from one attorney representing the media, Adams ruled with the defense.

“If you are a member of the media, you are now asked to exit the courtroom,” said Adams.

The judge instructed the pool photographer to stop recording and a handful of media members filed out of the back of the courtroom.

“I think that the interests of ensuring fairness and justice as it relates to that (diary) under these circumstances supersedes the right of the public to have access to these specific proceedings,” said Adams.

Atlanta News First attorney and anchor Joy Lym Nakrin unpacked the judge’s decision on Wednesday.

“The law does favor an open court and there is a First Amendment constitutional right to freedom of the press, but at the same time, every defendant has the right to a fair trial. And so ultimately, the judge’s decision was about guarding that right and that a jury may be prejudiced by somehow coming across excerpts of the diary which later on may be ruled inadmissible as evidence,” said Nakrin.

While media were not allowed to hear the discussion, one attorney afterward told Atlanta News First that Adams ruled to seal the diary from court records as an effort to limit the further dissemination of the diary into the public sphere.

The attorney told Atlanta News First that the judge did not rule on whether the diary could be used as permissible evidence during any trial proceedings.

At least one defendant has filed for a speedy trial. In that case, a jury is expected to be sat by the end of the year.

Adams told the defendants during the arraignment that the final pre-trial hearing for all of those not seeking a speedy trial would be by June 2024.

