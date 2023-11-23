Midtown hotel continues decade-long tradition serving Thanksgiving meal to first responders

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not everyone is lucky enough to spend the holiday with family and friends.

One of those groups is the first responders who work around the clock.

Lowes Hotel in Midtown steps up every year to ensure firefighters get a hot Thanksgiving meal.

“My family is here in Atlanta, as a matter of fact, they are having a big fest right now without me - call of duty, call of duty,” said Capt. Borgen Johnson with Atlanta Fire Station 15.

The hotel located around the corner from the station delivers meals to his crew each year.

They also provide meals for first responders at Midtown Blue.

“We want to make sure we treat them, the way they deserve to be treated,” said Ashely Svarney with Lowes Atlanta Hotel.

Each Thanksgiving Eve their culinary team works overtime to prepare a five-course meal.

Svarney says this is the 13th year they’ve continued the tradition, “We’re a good neighbor, we want to be a good neighbor within the community so this is one way to extend our gratitude.”

Johnson says the Station 15 crew is his home away from home. He says the gesture goes a long way.

“We don’t know what our day is going to be like day to day, especially on the holiday, and being away from family to have someone come in, bring us food, we’re happy about it I can tell you that,” said Johnson.

