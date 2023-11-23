3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Midtown hotel continues decade-long tradition serving Thanksgiving meal to first responders

Lowes Hotel in Midtown provides meals to the crew each Thanksgiving as a way to show...
Lowes Hotel in Midtown provides meals to the crew each Thanksgiving as a way to show appreciation.(n/a)
By Brittany Ford
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not everyone is lucky enough to spend the holiday with family and friends.

One of those groups is the first responders who work around the clock.

Lowes Hotel in Midtown steps up every year to ensure firefighters get a hot Thanksgiving meal.

“My family is here in Atlanta, as a matter of fact, they are having a big fest right now without me - call of duty, call of duty,” said Capt. Borgen Johnson with Atlanta Fire Station 15.

The hotel located around the corner from the station delivers meals to his crew each year.

They also provide meals for first responders at Midtown Blue.

“We want to make sure we treat them, the way they deserve to be treated,” said Ashely Svarney with Lowes Atlanta Hotel.

Each Thanksgiving Eve their culinary team works overtime to prepare a five-course meal.

Svarney says this is the 13th year they’ve continued the tradition, “We’re a good neighbor, we want to be a good neighbor within the community so this is one way to extend our gratitude.”

Johnson says the Station 15 crew is his home away from home. He says the gesture goes a long way.

“We don’t know what our day is going to be like day to day, especially on the holiday, and being away from family to have someone come in, bring us food, we’re happy about it I can tell you that,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Allen Phillips
Murder suspect shot, killed by deputies in Coweta County, sheriff says
Jessie Scott was charged with impersonating a public officer, willful obstruction of a law...
2nd Fulton County detention officer arrested in 1 week, sheriff’s office says
Airport officials said by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, 32,029 passengers were screened before boarding...
Atlanta airport sees busiest morning rush in history ahead of Thanksgiving
Johnny Hollman
Body camera video released in Atlanta police tasing death of deacon
First-time home buyer Nique thought she was just coming to put some finishing touches on her...
Atlanta mom gets Thanksgiving surprise inside brand new dream home

Latest News

Unicoi State Park & Lodge
Popular state park and lodge in north Georgia closes due to no water
Dustin Allen Phillips
Murder suspect shot, killed by deputies in Coweta County, sheriff says
Volunteers dedicated their Thanksgiving to feeding people in need throughout the Metro Atlanta...
Volunteers hand out 1,200 free Thanksgiving meals to seniors, homeless
Police say more than 100 rounds were fired into a home in Decatur overnight, injuring four...
More than 100 rounds fired into home, injuring 4 people, DeKalb police say