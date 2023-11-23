3-Degree Guarantee
More than 100 rounds fired into home, injuring 4 people, DeKalb police say

Shooting scene around 3 a.m.
Shooting scene around 3 a.m.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overnight shooting in DeKalb County sent four people to the hospital.

Police responded to the scene on Cascade Manor Drive around 2:50 a.m. DeKalb Emergency officials say multiple people were shot. At least two victims were reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The DeKalb Police Department says at 2:55 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Cascade Manor Drive in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found four victims in the home with various gunshot wounds. All four were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the victim’s ages ranged from 37 years old to 57 years old.

There were an additional three individuals inside the home at the time who were not injured. DKPD’s preliminary information indicates everyone was inside the home when “unknown persons fired in excess of 100 rounds into the house.”

One of the victims told Atlanta News First that he and his girlfriend were asleep in bed when they were awakened by gunshots. He says he was hit and his girlfriend was grazed.

Area residents say this is a community that is not accustomed to such violence.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the DeKalb Police Department or Crime Stoppers. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

