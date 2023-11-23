Multiple people shot overnight in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overnight shooting in DeKalb County sent several people to the hospital.

Police responded to the scene on Cascade Manor Drive around 2:50 a.m. DeKalb Emergency officials say multiple people were shot. At least two victims were reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the DeKalb Police Department or Crime Stoppers. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

