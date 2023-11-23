3-Degree Guarantee
Popular state park and lodge in north Georgia closes due to no water

Unicoi State Park & Lodge
Unicoi State Park & Lodge
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HELEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular state park and lodge in north Georgia has been forced to close down on Thanksgiving Day due to no water.

Unicoi State Park & Lodge in Helen posted about the closure Thursday morning on its Facebook page.

Due to an unforeseen main water supply issue out of our control, we are having to shut down for the health and safety of...

Posted by Unicoi State Park & Lodge on Thursday, November 23, 2023

The news comes not only as families are celebrating Thanksgiving Day, but also when people come from all over to visit and see the beautiful fall foliage in north Georgia.

A woman who has reservations at the lodge told Atlanta News First that she was there celebrating Thanksgiving with family from Florida and Virginia. She said they are now left scrambling to look for last-minute accommodations in Gainsville for 18 people.

