Popular state park and lodge in north Georgia closes due to no water

HELEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular state park and lodge in north Georgia has been forced to close down on Thanksgiving Day due to no water.

Unicoi State Park & Lodge in Helen posted about the closure Thursday morning on its Facebook page.

The news comes not only as families are celebrating Thanksgiving Day, but also when people come from all over to visit and see the beautiful fall foliage in north Georgia.

A woman who has reservations at the lodge told Atlanta News First that she was there celebrating Thanksgiving with family from Florida and Virginia. She said they are now left scrambling to look for last-minute accommodations in Gainsville for 18 people.

