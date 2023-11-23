3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Pres. Joe Biden to attend Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service, White House says

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the White House, Pres. Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Atlanta Tuesday to attend memorial services for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Carter died Sunday at the age of 96. She had been diagnosed with dementia in May and entered hospice care Friday. Her husband, former president Jimmy Carter, has been in hospice care since February.

READ OUR FULL COVERAGE HERE

Rosalynn Carter will lie in repose at the Carter Center on Monday. Public viewing will be available from 6 to 10 p.m. A tribute service will be held at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Carter will be laid to rest on Wednesday at the Carter family residence in Plains following a private ceremony.

The White House also said Vice Pres. Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will also attend the service.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Allen Phillips
Manhunt underway after woman shot to death in Coweta County, deputies say
Overturned tractor trailer blocks all lanes on 316 WB at Hurricane Trail.
Overturned tractor-trailer spills its load on Hwy 316 in Gwinnett County
First-time home buyer Nique thought she was just coming to put some finishing touches on her...
Atlanta mom gets Thanksgiving surprise inside brand new dream home
Harrison Floyd
Judge declines to revoke bond for Trump co-defendant
A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.
Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say

Latest News

Bryson Walker meeting Santa for the first time
Sensory Santa makes the holidays magical for Georgia kids
Jeremy Medina, a senior pitcher and catcher, was injured in the accident, which happened on...
Gainesville High baseball player in coma after batting cage accident
Media kicked out of hearing as judge considers protester’s diary as evidence in State’s RICO case
Media kicked out of pre-trial hearing in RICO case for 61 defendants over public safety training center protests
The magic of the holiday season should be accessible to every child.
Sensory Santa makes the holidays magical for Georgia kids