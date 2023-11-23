Pres. Joe Biden to attend Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service, White House says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the White House, Pres. Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Atlanta Tuesday to attend memorial services for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Carter died Sunday at the age of 96. She had been diagnosed with dementia in May and entered hospice care Friday. Her husband, former president Jimmy Carter, has been in hospice care since February.

READ OUR FULL COVERAGE HERE

Rosalynn Carter will lie in repose at the Carter Center on Monday. Public viewing will be available from 6 to 10 p.m. A tribute service will be held at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Carter will be laid to rest on Wednesday at the Carter family residence in Plains following a private ceremony.

The White House also said Vice Pres. Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will also attend the service.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.