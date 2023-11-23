3-Degree Guarantee
Sensory Santa makes the holidays magical for Georgia kids

The magic of the holiday season should be accessible to every child.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The magic of the holiday season should be accessible to every child but for one reason or another, that is not always true.

“For us, to have a child with sensory needs we just know the holidays can be particularly stressful for them,” said mom of two, Chelsea Walker.

Between the crowded lines, bright lights, and music and bells, meeting Santa can be a bit overwhelming for little Bryson.

“We just wanted to give him the opportunity that all the other children have to build fond memories of Christmas without being overwhelmed,” said Walker.

There are so many kids just like him, kids who want to see Santa but need a welcoming and safe space to enjoy the magic.

“Have the visit that every child deserves. I want to make a child happy and if it requires a little adjustment, let’s do that. Every child needs to see Santa,” said Santa Claus.

Santa will be at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in DeKalb County, for an event called Winter House. He will make special times to see kids like Bryson, kids with sensory needs.

“A positive experience, something that they remember with fondness and fun,” said Santa.

The time slots will be before the hustle and bustle begins, the lights will be dimmed. Santa will leave his bells on the sleigh while he visits children so he can eliminate any kind of unnecessary noise.

Santa will be here until Dec. 10.

“We don’t just have Santa for the kids, he is here for the adults too and people can bring their furry friends,” said Andrew Keenan with Callanwolde, “Santa loves animals, like really loves animals and a lot of people don’t realize that.”

Winter House is a celebration of art and community. Getting into the center will be free. I am told proceeds to activities and classes that aren’t free will go towards the fine arts center’s nonprofit.

“We do a lot of work with underserved communities and it helps with all of those classes as well, because those classes are free,” said Keenan.

Some families will be able to watch their children meet Santa for the first time, in a way that is designed to make their child feel safe- that is magic too.

