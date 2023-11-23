Volunteers hand out 1,200 free Thanksgiving meals to seniors, homeless

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Volunteers dedicated their Thanksgiving to feeding people in need throughout the metro Atlanta area.

“I’ve been up the last 72 hours; I’ve been working around the clock to get this mission done,” said Chef Tim Morgan.

Chef Morgan’s Aprons for Change is working with Hosea Helps to feed 1,200 people with 1,500 pounds of turkey, plus sides.

“I wanted to give back and reach out to people who don’t have today,” said Chef Morgan.

Hosea Helps is a non-profit that’s been feeding the hungry for Thanksgiving for over 50 years.

“Our founder, Hosea Williams, started feeding 100 men at the Baptist church in 1970,” said Elisabeth Omilami, CEO of Hosea Helps.

This year, the need is greater than ever.

“The poverty rate in the USA has doubled since last year. From 5.9% last year to 12.9% this year. We’re seeing the middle class asking for help. It used to be those who make $35,000 and less a year, and now it’s those who make $50, $60,000 a year,” said Omilami.

Volunteers gave up sleeping in and warm, home-cooked meals with their families to give out food to seniors in assisted living, at shelters, at shut-ins, and at long-term-stay hotels.

“This is where I had to be. I don’t feel complete if I don’t start my Thanksgiving with Hosea,” said Deborah Scott with Georgia Stand Up.

“I consider myself very blessed and I try to live a thankful life all year and so, I spread that around to other people in the city,” said volunteer Albert Harper, who came to help after watching Atlanta News First featuring Hosea Helps.

Hosea Helps has a Christmas dinner they also need volunteers for, as well as donations.

“We need new unwrapped toys, school supplies from ages newborn to high school,” said Omilami.

The Christmas dinner will be on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.