8 killed on the roads Thanksgiving Day in Georgia, officials say

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Public Safety have released fatal crash totals from Thanksgiving Day.

GSP says on Thursday morning, troopers worked a fatality in Perry, Henry County police worked a fatality on I-75 North in McDonough, and Columbus PD also worked a fatality. GSP is waiting on crash reports for further details on these crashes.

On Thursday afternoon, GSP says troopers worked a two-vehicle, five-fatality crash on GA 111 in Colquitt County. They say a pickup truck struck a van head-on. There were nine occupants in the van. Sadly, five were killed. Four other occupants in the van were life-flighted out to trauma center hospitals in Thomasville and in Tallahassee, Florida. The occupant of the Ram truck was severely injured and life-flighted out as well, according to GSP. The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is assisting in the investigation.

Friday morning, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said the total number of Thanksgiving holiday period fatalities so far is 14.

