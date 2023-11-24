Atlanta Police warn of curfew crackdown ahead of Thanksgiving Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the anniversary of the 17th St. Shootings approaches, Atlanta Police are taking steps to keep It from happening again.

On Nov. 26, 2022, 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson were shot and killed in a late-night shooting on the 17th St. Bridge near Atlantic Station.

“We can’t bring them back, but we stand with their families,” Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Waites said.

In the years since the city officials have strived to understand why.

What leaders found was a flawed curfew system.

“APD had not been enforcing the curfew because of fines, because of penalties, and other difficult situations that may penalize or burden our families,” Waites said.

In June, the Atlanta City Council voted 12-1 to eliminate fines for curfew violations.

“Curfew was never meant to be a panacea or a one-size solution to the challenges we’re facing,” Waites admitted.

But it is important, so APD has preached stricter curfew enforcement all week on social media.

“This is simply a public service announcement to let you know that there is a curfew in effect in our city,” Waites said.

In case you forgot, the curfew for kids under 18 is 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and midnight to 6 a.m. on weekends.

It’s knowledge that’s not just for kids.

“The curfew alone doesn’t work, right?” Waites said. “It takes parents, it takes community leaders, it takes the faith community, the business community, all of us leaning forward to wrap our arms around kids.”

With the hope of quiet nights and thankful families.

“After 11 p.m., we need to know where you are,” Waites reiterated.

