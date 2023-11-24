3-Degree Guarantee
Beloved Atlanta Braves mascot who portrayed ‘Chief Noc-A-Homa’ dies

Former Braves mascot Chief Noc-A-Homa in failing health
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta is mourning the loss of a beloved legend in baseball.

Levi Walker, Jr., known by the community Atlanta Braves mascot Chief Noc-A-Homa, died Friday afternoon with family by his side. Walker served as the Braves’ mascot from 1966 to 1985 and became famous for doing a dance on the pitcher’s mound before games.

In July 2022, the 80-year-old chief was rushed to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center after his health began declining.

READ: Former Braves mascot Chief Noc-A-Homa in failing health

“I’ve been blessed by the fans to be the mascot for the Atlanta Braves,” Chief Noc-A-Homa said last year.

