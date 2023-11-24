Bond denied for man accused of killing Atlanta Subway worker over sandwich order

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Superior Court has denied bond for a man, charged with the murder and aggravated assault of two Subway employees in Atlanta, according to a court document.

The incident happened in June 2022 after 36-year-old Melvin Williams reportedly became upset over the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich.

Family members and the Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 26-year-old Brittany Macon. The other victim, a 24-year-old woman, was hospitalized, police said.

Bond was denied after a judge ruled Williams posed a “significant risk” of committing a felony before trial.

