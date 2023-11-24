3-Degree Guarantee
Dozens of Black Friday shoppers hit the stores in metro Atlanta

The National Retail Federation expects shoppers will spend more this year than last year, but their pace will slow given all the economic uncertainty.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Shop till you drop! That’s the motto of dozens of shoppers waking up bright and early for some Black Friday deals at the Mall of Georgia in Buford.

“It’s just fun. We have a day where we just laugh and get to catch up with each other because we don’t all live in the same town anymore. And we have lunch together and we’ll be out until dinner time,” said Ashley Cox, a Black Friday shopper.

The deals are enticing to Cox who says she’s excited to buy some new clothes. Although the best part of the experience, Cox says, is spending time with her family.

“I guess it’s family tradition, I guess. My grandmother and all of our moms, our sisters, have done this for years and years and years,” she said.

Tradition is also what brings Isaac Vazquez and his group of friends to the Gwinnett County mall.

“One thing that we noticed now is with online shopping you really see a downturn of population turnout. So, it’s not really saving money. It’s being here with friends,” said Vazquez.

The group has spent the past three years having a big sleepover after Thanksgiving, then the Christmas shopping begins.

“It makes it worth it waking up at 4 in the morning,” he said.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 180 million people are planning to shop this holiday weekend.

