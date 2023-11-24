3-Degree Guarantee
Fan wins BMW at Atlanta Hawks game the night before Thanksgiving

One lucky Atlanta Hawks fan is feeling grateful this Thanksgiving after winning a BMW at Wednesday night's game.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During a break in the action at Wednesday night’s Atlanta Hawks game, Atlanta Area BMW Centers gave away a BMW to wrap up a special annual fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald Foundation.

Atlanta Area BMW Centers says it started raising money for this annual campaign, which after launching in 2007, has raised more than $3 million for families in need. Every year they host a raffle, and the proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House. Organizers say the 2023 raffle raised enough funds to provide more than 1,600 families a one-night stay at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House.

The three finalists all attended the Hawks game with the hopes of coming away with a new BMW.

Check out the winner’s reaction in the video above after finding out they won.

