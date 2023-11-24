3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start with 60s, mostly cloudy afternoon

By Rodney Harris
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Friday’s summary

High - 62°

Normal high - 61°

Chance of rain - 20% before noon

Chilly, spotty showers before lunch

It’s chilly this morning with temperatures in the 40s in all of metro Atlanta. An isolated shower will be possible through lunch, especially south of I-20. Most of us will stay dry, and even if you do see a shower, it won’t have a major impact on your Black Friday shopping this morning.

This afternoon will be dry with more sunshine. It’ll be slightly warmer today with highs in the low 60s.

Chilly weekend

The entire weekend will be mostly cloudy with highs only in the 50s. Saturday will be dry with a few showers possible Sunday evening.

Near-freezing next week

High temperatures are only in the 50s starting Saturday through much of next week. Lows will initially be in the 40s this weekend, but drop to near freezing by Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

