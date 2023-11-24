3-Degree Guarantee
GSP: 8 killed on the roads Thanksgiving Day in Georgia

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia State Patrol has released fatal crash totals from Thanksgiving Day.

Thursday morning, troopers worked a fatality in Perry, Henry County police worked a fatality on I-75 North in McDonough, and Columbus PD also worked a fatality. GSP is waiting on crash reports for further details on these crashes.

On Thursday afternoon, GSP says troopers worked a two-vehicle, five-fatality crash on GA 111 in Colquitt County. They say a pickup truck struck a van head-on. There were nine occupants in the van. Sadly, five were killed. Four other occupants in the van were life-flighted out to trauma center hospitals in Thomasville and in Tallahassee, Florida. The occupant of the Ram truck was severely injured and life-flighted out as well, according to GSP. The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is assisting in the investigation.

