Mysterious dog illness causing concern for pet owners

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s no doubt that Caryn Kolesky deeply cares for her huskies Blaze and Sam. She would do anything to keep them safe.

Kolesky often brings her dogs to Freedom Barkway Dog Park in Atlanta. When she found out about a mysterious respiratory illness circulating in dogs across the country, it made her think twice.

“We talk about it. We have regulars who all come here to Freedom. I have thought about that quite a bit. In fact, I bring my own bowl and jug of water,” said Kolesky.

The mysterious illness has symptoms similar to kennel cough, nasal discharge, coughing, and sneezing. In some dogs, it progressed to pneumonia, and they have even died. Veterinarians said the illness, whatever it is, is primarily spread from dog-to-dog interaction.

“She doesn’t really like me taking them to the dog park because things happen, in general, but I kind of monitor it, I try to take a day off, not go as much,” said Kolesky.

Kolesky said she may slow down on the number of trips she makes to the dog park. In the meantime, she will hope for a cure.

“For all the people in Atlanta and across the country with the housing shortage, living in apartments, it’s hard. Unless you have a house with a yard, what are you going to do?” she said.

Lifeline Animal Project said they luckily have not seen any cases in their facilities in metro Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.