15-year-old shot at ‘large gathering’ in Atlanta home, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 15-year-old was shot late Friday night at a home in Atlanta, according to police.

Officers came to the house off Calhoun Place SW at around 11:45 p.m., where they found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting happened during a “large gathering” at the house, they said. The investigation is ongoing.

