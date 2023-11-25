3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't have a ship.(Life at Sea Cruises via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime, but now it’s not happening.

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn’t have a ship.

The voyage was originally due to depart from Istanbul on Nov. 1. After being postponed twice – and relocated to Amsterdam – the cruise is officially off.

Passengers are now out hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Some say they have nowhere to go, having sold or rented their homes in anticipation of the round-the-world voyage.

Life at Sea Cruises say it is working to refund passengers, but that will take a few months.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi Walker Jr., known to Braves fans as Chief Noc-A-Homa, was a popular fxture at Braves games...
‘Chief Noc-A-Homa’, beloved former Atlanta Braves mascot, dies at 81
The undefeated Walton Raiders will visit Region 2 champion Carrollton Friday night.
High School Football: Undefeated Walton visits one-loss Carrollton in star-powered rematch
Unicoi State Park & Lodge
Popular state park and lodge in north Georgia closes due to no water
Jessie Scott was charged with impersonating a public officer, willful obstruction of a law...
2nd Fulton County detention officer arrested in 1 week, sheriff’s office says
Stock photo of police lights.
8 killed on the roads Thanksgiving Day in Georgia, officials say

Latest News

Pope Francis smiles as he waves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square...
Pope Francis has a hospital checkup after coming down with the flu
Chicken wings are now a permanent menu item at Popeyes locations nationwide, the chain...
Popeyes makes chicken wings a permanent menu item, adds new flavors
Kendi struggles to position her legs correctly for her mouth to reach the water, and in the...
Baby giraffe can’t get the angle quite right to drink water
Kendi struggles to position her legs correctly for her mouth to reach the water before giving...
Baby giraffe can't get the angle quite right to drink water