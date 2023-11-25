Doctor opens direct primary care practice in SW Atlanta after AMC closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One year after Atlanta Medical Center closed, what will become of the hospital site is yet to be seen.

But a local doctor is trying to help fill the void with direct primary care.

“We were part of that shutdown of all of those different facilities,” said Dr. Michelle Cooke, who remembers the Atlanta Medical Center closure vividly.

She says while she had an opportunity to work elsewhere within the Wellstar Health system, she decided to open her own practice, Sol Direct Primary Care, in southwest Atlanta.

”My mission is to serve the underserved and this community is vastly underserved,” said Dr. Cooke.

But she didn’t open just any primary care practice.

“With direct primary care we don’t work with any third party, so we don’t use insurance companies to mediate the care,” she said.

Instead, she says patients pay a monthly membership for unlimited care.

It’s a move, Cooke says, that benefits the physician and the patient.

“When my patients come, I spend 30, 60, sometimes 90 minutes with them,” said Dr. Cooke. “Under the insurance model, it really becomes a volume game, we have to see so many patients just to make the bottom line, so the quality really gets lost.”

Cooke says no insurance means no co-pays or surprise billing with direct access to your doctor.

“My patients text message me, they send me emails, they can get me on the phone if they need to,” said Dr. Cooke.

Memberships are listed online at $125/month for adults.

“What you’re being charged when we go to other services, it’s way overpriced compared to what you’re getting. But here you get really high value for an exceptional price,” said Dr. Cooke.

She says the direct model prioritizes patient care.

“It means I get to know my patients better, subscribe to less medication because we’re talking about more behavioral change, lifestyle change, you know, the simple things that keep people healthy,” said Dr. Cooke.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.