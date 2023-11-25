3-Degree Guarantee
Faith leaders join forces in yearly tradition calling for greater unity

By Brittany Ford
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two metro Atlanta faith leaders are working to bring greater unity.

Rabbi Albert Slomovtiz is with the Jewish Christian Discovery Center.

Father Lamartine Eliscar the Catholic Church of St. Ann. in Marietta.

The two, come together each year to bless Christmas trees on the church grounds.

It’s a tradition that’s been going strong for six years for a greater cause.

“Over the years the men that come to do this really have started to look forward to having the trees blessed by a priest and by a rabbi,” said Slomovitz.

The two faith leaders partner to denounce prejudice and division.

Each tree sold comes with a bag that includes a menorah tree ornament, and a small flyer on Jewish heritage.

“We’re educating people,” said Slomovitz.

It comes as acts of antisemitism continue to rise throughout the U.S.

Slomovitz says what’s unfolding overseas with the Israel Hamas war has made a greater call for understanding, “Even more so this year because it’s been such a difficult year.”

