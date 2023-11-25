First Alert Forecast: Chilly and breezy today, chance for showers returns Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Saturday, everyone! Today will be a chilly and breezy day with highs only in the mid to upper 50s paired with an easterly breeze 5-15 mph which can gust upwards of 25 mph through the afternoon.

While the weekend starts with lots of sunshine, expect clouds to gradually build through the afternoon into the early evening.

Tomorrow will be another cool and breezy day with highs again in the mid 50s, however we will introduce the chance for a few light showers after 3 PM. The best coverage of rain tomorrow will be around and just after sunset before showers taper after 11 PM.

The new work and school week will start cool and mostly cloudy with a morning in the upper 30s to low 40s and highs only in the low 50s, so be sure to keep the coat handy!

Come Tuesday, many of us will start freezing with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s!

Lows will stay in the 30s to low 40s through the end of the week with highs in the 50s to near 60 through Friday.

Friday night all eyes will be on our next weather system which could bring a chance of showers.

