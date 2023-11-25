3-Degree Guarantee
‘Major crash’ shuts down I-285 in DeKalb County, transportation officials say

All lanes are shut down on I-285 W Saturday morning after a “major crash” near Doraville, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.(Georgia Department of Transportation)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes are shut down on I-285 W Saturday morning after a “major crash” near Doraville, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at around 5:45 a.m. before exit 32, which leads to State Route 13 and Buford Highway, officials said. Emergency responders are working to clear the road.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, which is expected to reopen by 9 a.m., the department said.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more.

