‘Major crash’ shuts down I-285 in DeKalb County, transportation officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes are shut down on I-285 W Saturday morning after a “major crash” near Doraville, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at around 5:45 a.m. before exit 32, which leads to State Route 13 and Buford Highway, officials said. Emergency responders are working to clear the road.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, which is expected to reopen by 9 a.m., the department said.

