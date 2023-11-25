3-Degree Guarantee
Where to shop locally this Small Business Saturday

The Atlanta Beltline Marketplace is a one-stop shop for customers looking to shop local
The Atlanta Beltline Marketplace is a program aimed at exposing customers to local businesses.
The Atlanta Beltline Marketplace is a program aimed at exposing customers to local businesses.(WANF)
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After working in banking for a decade, Terrence Albritton realized he wanted to start a business.

“I realized no matter how far I go in my company, when I get ready to retire, I can’t leave my position to my children,” said Albritton.

The Atlanta native and his wife India started the Grady Baby company, selling apparel with designs representing Atlanta through and through.

“Some of them are like a play on the traffic here, but more than anything our love for living here,” said India Albritton.

Grady Baby is one of the handpicked businesses set up at the Atlanta Beltline Marketplace, which is a program aimed at exposing customers to local businesses. And what better day to highlight the entrepreneurs than Small Business Saturday?

“For us, it really gave us the opportunity to incubate what we want to take for our franchise model,” said Kina Morgan, co-owner of Cococakes.

Morgan said the Atlanta Beltline Marketplace program gave her company a chance to be seen inside the perimeter, and to start thinking about expansion.

“It really allowed us a chance to figure out what that would look like, how it would work, how could we reach our customers in a different way,” said Morgan.

Issa Prescott is also looking to grow. He owns Life Bistro, located in southwest Atlanta.

“It’s not only a food desert, it’s the same neighborhood I grew up in. Growing up there we always had to travel to other parts of the city to find healthy food,” said Prescott.

The National Retail Federation reports that 182 million people are planning to shop until they drop this holiday weekend. Metro Atlanta business owners are hoping customers can remember the entrepreneurs right in their own backyard.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

