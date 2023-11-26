3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Clayton Co. woman working to save dogs set to be euthanized at local shelter

She volunteers her time to try to save animals on the county shelters euthanize list.
She volunteers her time to try to save animals on the county shelters euthanize list.(n/a)
By Brittany Ford
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The situation at the Clayton County animal control center has become dire.

The shelter posted two dozen dogs scheduled to be put down Monday due to overcrowding.

The dogs need to be fostered or adopted.

Sarah Ortiz is a longtime Clayton County resident dedicated to animal advocacy.

“I have got involved the last three to four years, trying to get the dogs networked to different rescues in Georgia,” she explained.

Ortiz keeps a close eye on operations at the shelter, funded and operated by the county.

She says the agency had several animal surrenders ahead of the holiday weekend, “I don’t know what’s happening this time of the year people have just lost interest, people they are just dumping their dogs.”

The animal shelter frequently posts pictures of dogs on the “urgent list”.

Ortiz takes those photos adding a more detailed description of each dog, with breed, sex, and temperament.

She then sends them out to hundreds of rescue groups and Facebook pages.

Ortiz says even with rescue groups on board there is a desperate call to the community, “Right now there are two rescues that will pull from these 21 dogs but there are no fosters.”

Atlanta News First reached out to the Clayton County Animal Control Center for comment and did not hear immediately back.

For more information on how you foster or adopt one of the dogs on the list click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi Walker Jr., known to Braves fans as Chief Noc-A-Homa, was a popular fxture at Braves games...
‘Chief Noc-A-Homa’, beloved former Atlanta Braves mascot, dies at 81
The undefeated Walton Raiders will visit Region 2 champion Carrollton Friday night.
High School Football: Undefeated Walton visits one-loss Carrollton in star-powered rematch
Unicoi State Park & Lodge
Popular state park and lodge in north Georgia closes due to no water
Jessie Scott was charged with impersonating a public officer, willful obstruction of a law...
2nd Fulton County detention officer arrested in 1 week, sheriff’s office says
Stock photo of police lights.
8 killed on the roads Thanksgiving Day in Georgia, officials say

Latest News

A Toledo Police vehicle
15-year-old shot at ‘large gathering’ in Atlanta home, police say
The Atlanta Beltline Marketplace is a program aimed at exposing customers to local businesses.
Where to shop locally this Small Business Saturday
Levi Walker, Jr., known by the community as Atlanta Braves mascot "Chief Noc-A-Homa," died this...
Man who played former Braves mascot 'Chief Noc-A-Homa' dies at 81
Sol Direct Primary Care in Southwest Atlanta
Doctor opens direct primary care practice in SW Atlanta after AMC closure