Clayton Co. woman working to save dogs set to be euthanized at local shelter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The situation at the Clayton County animal control center has become dire.

The shelter posted two dozen dogs scheduled to be put down Monday due to overcrowding.

The dogs need to be fostered or adopted.

Sarah Ortiz is a longtime Clayton County resident dedicated to animal advocacy.

“I have got involved the last three to four years, trying to get the dogs networked to different rescues in Georgia,” she explained.

Ortiz keeps a close eye on operations at the shelter, funded and operated by the county.

She says the agency had several animal surrenders ahead of the holiday weekend, “I don’t know what’s happening this time of the year people have just lost interest, people they are just dumping their dogs.”

The animal shelter frequently posts pictures of dogs on the “urgent list”.

Ortiz takes those photos adding a more detailed description of each dog, with breed, sex, and temperament.

She then sends them out to hundreds of rescue groups and Facebook pages.

Ortiz says even with rescue groups on board there is a desperate call to the community, “Right now there are two rescues that will pull from these 21 dogs but there are no fosters.”

Atlanta News First reached out to the Clayton County Animal Control Center for comment and did not hear immediately back.

