Embracing a world of ‘Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hello, everyone. My name is Joshua Skinner, and I am a reporter at Atlanta News First. I’m also a Texas transplant. My birth state doesn’t have a fantastic state rivalry right now because the state’s two flagships, Texas and Texas A&M, have spent the past two decades acting like children.

So, when Atlanta News First asked me if I’d like to learn a little about the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry, better known in the South as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” I decided it would be a good idea to learn about the people in the super friendly state I call home.

These two schools have been going at it since Grover Cleveland’s second stint in the White House (The old timers might remember the legendary repeal of the Sherman Silver Purchase Act).

But a disturbing theme emerged when I talked to fans at a tailgate on Georgia Tech’s campus Saturday evening.

“I don’t have anything nice to say about Georgia Tech,” said youngster William Gordon, his heart full of hate. “All I have are bad things.”

“The first full sentence in my baby book was, ‘To hell with Georgia,’ admitted the cold-hearted Hylos Barrett.

The situation was quickly getting out of hand between the two sides. I needed to find a way to talk these crazed lunatics down.

“If you’re wearing Georgia Tech, you went to Georgia Tech. If you’re wearing Georgia garb, you went to Walmart,” declared Eric Gentry. No one cared to combat this demonstrative statement throughout the evening.

But Gentry wasn’t done.

“[Georgia] is probably famous for, what is it, the Clark County Jail?” said Gentry, his eyes blazing with the luminescence of a thousand demons. “They do make that news a pretty good bit.”

Georgia fans didn’t take these insults lying down.

“So, it’s super embarrassing when your own city doesn’t support you,” said one anonymous Georgia fan.

Tech fans got the final rebuttal on the subject.

“They have an awesome jail,” said Jermon Haynes, returning to the well one last time. “And the athletes at Georgia know all about it.”

Using my wit and charm and Captain Morgan, I managed to calm the two sides down.

“Athens is pretty,” one Tech fan admitted.

“Red can be a nice color,” Barrett added after some cajoling.

“They’re very smart,” said a Georgia fan, referencing the fact Tech ranks #33 and Georgia sits at #47 in the latest U.S. News College Rankings.

Others used loopholes in my vague line of questioning to avoid answering.

“If I had to say something nice about Georgia, I would say it was one of the original 13 colonies,” said Haynes.

What about the mascots? Everyone likes animals, right?

“I don’t like their little mascot to tell you the truth,” said Bulldogs fan Will DeLoach, rage seeping from his pores. “I wish a car would run over the yellow jacket.”

“Last time I checked, bumblebees and stuff are an endangered species,” said another Georgia fan before realizing the Bombus and Vespula vulgaris are two separate species of flying insect.

By this time, it was getting late, and I felt I had a good grasp on the fact these two sides will never see eye-to-eye. It was time for parting words.

“I respect them...outside of their flaws,” Barrett said.

“Number one engineering school, right?” a Bulldog fan added.

Maybe there’s hope for collegiate harmony after all.

