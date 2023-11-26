3-Degree Guarantee
Firefighters battle flames shooting out of house in southwest Atlanta

Firefighters extinguished a house fire near Clark University Atlanta on Sunday morning, they said.
Firefighters extinguished a house fire near Clark University Atlanta on Sunday morning, they said.(Thomas Johnson)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday morning, Atlanta firefighters extinguished a fire at a house near Clark Atlanta University, they said.

Pictures provided by a neighbor show large flames leaping out of the one-story home off Mitchell Street. The fire department said there are no reports of injuries, and the fire’s cause is still under investigation.

The neighbor told Atlanta News First that the house was boarded up and appeared to be vacant. It’s the second house in his neighborhood that’s burned this month, he said.

