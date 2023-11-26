3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert: Chilly rain will impact Sunday travels home from the holiday

Highs will only climb into the upper 40s to low 50s
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today’s High: 54°

Tonight’s Low: 39°

Rain Chance: 60%

We start Sunday under mostly cloudy skies, and while we will see peaks of sunshine today, clouds will take over more times than not.

The morning will be mainly dry, but a few light showers will start to push in by late morning, kicking off a showery afternoon.

Showers will become most widespread through the afternoon into the early evening with temperatures hovering in the low 50s across the area.

Through the overnight, rain will clear and cold air will spill in!

Monday morning will start in the mid to upper 30s, so be sure to have the coat as you head back to work and school tomorrow.

Expect even colder mornings, at or below freezing, across metro Tuesday and Wednesday. For those of you in the mountains, you could dip into the 20s!

We will stay dry for most of the work week with temperatures back in the 60s Thursday.

Rain could return Friday and Saturday with about a 30-40% coverage both days for now.

First alert for chilly showers today. Cold start to the work and school week with more rain...
First alert for chilly showers today. Cold start to the work and school week with more rain returning Friday and Saturday.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unicoi State Park & Lodge
Popular state park and lodge in north Georgia closes due to no water
Levi Walker Jr., known to Braves fans as Chief Noc-A-Homa, was a popular fxture at Braves games...
‘Chief Noc-A-Homa’, beloved former Atlanta Braves mascot, dies at 81
All lanes are shut down on I-285 W Saturday morning after a “major crash” near Doraville,...
Deadly 4-car crash shuts down I-285 in DeKalb County, transportation officials say
The undefeated Walton Raiders will visit Region 2 champion Carrollton Friday night.
High School Football: Undefeated Walton visits one-loss Carrollton in star-powered rematch
Sol Direct Primary Care in Southwest Atlanta
Doctor opens direct primary care practice in SW Atlanta after AMC closure

Latest News

The chance of rain climbs Sunday.
FIRST ALERT | Scattered rain returns Sunday afternoon
The chance of rain climbs Sunday.
FIRST ALERT | Scattered rain may impact Sunday afternoon plans
A cool and dry Saturday evening gives way to scattered rain Sunday.
APP VIDEO FORECAST |Plan for scattered rain Sunday afternoon, early evening
Sun and clouds, but dry, into Saturday
First Alert Forecast | Sunday showers bring workweek cold