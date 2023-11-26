First Alert: Chilly rain will impact Sunday travels home from the holiday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today’s High: 54°

Tonight’s Low: 39°

Rain Chance: 60%

We start Sunday under mostly cloudy skies, and while we will see peaks of sunshine today, clouds will take over more times than not.

The morning will be mainly dry, but a few light showers will start to push in by late morning, kicking off a showery afternoon.

Showers will become most widespread through the afternoon into the early evening with temperatures hovering in the low 50s across the area.

Through the overnight, rain will clear and cold air will spill in!

Monday morning will start in the mid to upper 30s, so be sure to have the coat as you head back to work and school tomorrow.

Expect even colder mornings, at or below freezing, across metro Tuesday and Wednesday. For those of you in the mountains, you could dip into the 20s!

We will stay dry for most of the work week with temperatures back in the 60s Thursday.

Rain could return Friday and Saturday with about a 30-40% coverage both days for now.

First alert for chilly showers today. Cold start to the work and school week with more rain returning Friday and Saturday. (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.