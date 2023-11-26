3-Degree Guarantee
Holiday travelers pack Hartsfield-Jackson airport after Thanksgiving

The world’s busiest airport is living up to its name Sunday as thousands pass through after Thanksgiving, hoping to return home before the work week begins again.
By Hope Dean and Bridget Spencer
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TSA lines stretched long this morning, with some wait times reaching nearly one hour. By 9 a.m., the airport had already screened 30,000 people. On social media, the airport said it expects 3.6 million passengers overall this travel season.

“On a day like this after Thanksgiving, of course, everybody’s trying to get back home to their families,” a woman who flew to Atlanta from New York told Atlanta News First.

Last Wednesday, the airport saw its biggest morning rush in history ahead of the holiday, screening more than 32,000 people before 8 a.m. The busiest travel date so far in 2023 was Oct. 6, when more than 100,500 people passed through the airport before schools’ fall break.

Nationwide, the TSA said it expects to screen more than 30 million people during the 12-day Thanksgiving holiday period, which runs from Monday, Nov. 17 to Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The airport’s busiest times today are expected from 5 to 9 p.m. You can check parking conditions here and TSA wait times here.

