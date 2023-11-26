3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery

Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He says he plans to use some of the money to travel and then save the rest.(Source: Michigan Lottery via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A lucky mistake led to a big payday for an Illinois man who won $25,000 a year for life while visiting his favorite Michigan restaurant.

Michael Sopejstal, 60, says he has a favorite restaurant he likes to eat at in Michigan, so every few weeks, he makes the drive from his home in Illinois. He also makes sure to buy a Lucky for Life lottery ticket.

Usually, Sopejstal buys 10 or 20 chances, but in September, the gas station clerk accidentally gave him 10 chances on each ticket – and that mistake paid off.

Sopejstal won $25,000 a year for life after matching five of the numbers on his draw.

“I immediately started thinking about all the things I could do with the money,” he told the Michigan Lottery. “It was an amazing feeling!”

Sopejstal recently cashed in his ticket and opted for the one-time lump payment, which gets him $390,000. He says he plans to use some of the money to travel and then save the rest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Unicoi State Park & Lodge
Popular state park and lodge in north Georgia closes due to no water
Levi Walker Jr., known to Braves fans as Chief Noc-A-Homa, was a popular fxture at Braves games...
‘Chief Noc-A-Homa’, beloved former Atlanta Braves mascot, dies at 81
All lanes are shut down on I-285 W Saturday morning after a “major crash” near Doraville,...
Deadly 4-car crash shuts down I-285 in DeKalb County, transportation officials say
The undefeated Walton Raiders will visit Region 2 champion Carrollton Friday night.
High School Football: Undefeated Walton visits one-loss Carrollton in star-powered rematch
Sol Direct Primary Care in Southwest Atlanta
Doctor opens direct primary care practice in SW Atlanta after AMC closure

Latest News

She volunteers her time to try to save animals on the county shelters euthanize list.
Dogs at Clayton County animal shelter urgently need adoption
Clayton Co. woman working to save dogs set to be euthanized at local shelter
Clayton Co. woman working to save dogs set to be euthanized at local shelter
Fans describe "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate"
Fans describe "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate"
Deadly 4-car crash shuts down I-285 in DeKalb County, transportation officials say
Deadly 4-car crash shuts down I-285 in DeKalb County, transportation officials say