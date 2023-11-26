Multiple people shot at DeKalb County gas station, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people were injured and one of them is in critical condition after being shot at a gas station in DeKalb County Sunday afternoon.

According to DeKalb County police, officers responded to the Circle K gas station on Candler Road at Kelly Lake in reference to a person shot around 3:26 p.m.

When officers got there, they found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound inside a car. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to police, there was evidence that more people were injured in the shooting. A man and a woman arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds from the scene, police said.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting.

This is an active investigation. Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

