Man runs inside Buckhead post office for help after being shot, police say

USPS trucks
(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot Sunday and ran inside a Buckhead post office asking for help, Atlanta police said.

Police said they were called to the United States Postal Service at 780 Morosgo Drive NE near 11:50 a.m. Officers don’t believe the shooting happened inside the post office, they said.

The incident is still under investigation. Atlanta News First is working to learn more.

