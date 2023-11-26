3-Degree Guarantee
Woman injured following shooting in Atlanta, police say

A shooting at 524 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was shot and injured on Saturday night in Atlanta, police said.

According to Atlanta police, the shooting happened at 524 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW.

The victim was taken to Grady Hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

Details regarding the circumstances of the shooting have not been released by police.

