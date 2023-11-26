3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woman shot at intersection in Washington Park after fight, police say

Police lights
Police lights(PxHere | WXIX)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was taken to the hospital on Sunday after she was shot at an intersection in the Washington Park neighborhood, police said.

Officers found the woman shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW, which is near Booker T. Washington High School, at around 9 a.m. She is reportedly in stable condition.

Police believe the woman was in a fight before the shooting. The suspect or suspects were in a gray Ford Explorer during the fight and shooting, but police didn’t identify anyone.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unicoi State Park & Lodge
Popular state park and lodge in north Georgia closes due to no water
Levi Walker Jr., known to Braves fans as Chief Noc-A-Homa, was a popular fxture at Braves games...
‘Chief Noc-A-Homa’, beloved former Atlanta Braves mascot, dies at 81
A Georgia and Georgia Tech fan successfully avoid strangler each other before the two teams...
Embracing a world of ‘Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate’
All lanes are shut down on I-285 W Saturday morning after a “major crash” near Doraville,...
Deadly 4-car crash shuts down I-285 in DeKalb County, transportation officials say
The undefeated Walton Raiders will visit Region 2 champion Carrollton Friday night.
High School Football: Undefeated Walton visits one-loss Carrollton in star-powered rematch

Latest News

USPS trucks
Man runs inside Buckhead post office for help after being shot, police say
The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is packed the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
Holiday travelers pack Hartsfield-Jackson airport after Thanksgiving
Firefighters extinguished a house fire near Clark University Atlanta on Sunday morning, they...
Firefighters battle flames shooting out of house in southwest Atlanta
Firefighters extinguished a house fire near Clark University Atlanta on Sunday morning, they...
House fire Mitchell Street