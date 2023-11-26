Woman shot at intersection in Washington Park after fight, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was taken to the hospital on Sunday after she was shot at an intersection in the Washington Park neighborhood, police said.

Officers found the woman shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW, which is near Booker T. Washington High School, at around 9 a.m. She is reportedly in stable condition.

Police believe the woman was in a fight before the shooting. The suspect or suspects were in a gray Ford Explorer during the fight and shooting, but police didn’t identify anyone.

The investigation is ongoing.

