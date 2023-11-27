3-Degree Guarantee
1 arrested, another wanted in October death of Buford man, Gwinnett County police say

Demetrick Davis, 46, left, and Rodericus Jackson, 33, right, have been charged with felony...
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A second man has been charged in the shooting death of a Buford man that happened in October, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Quentin Cantrell, 35, was shot and killed in Buford on Oct. 16. According to Gwinnett County police, deputies responded to a home on Allen Street in Buford and found Cantrell in a parked car. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Rodericus Jackson, 33, and Demetrick Davis, 46, have been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death.

Davis was arrested Sunday, according to deputies. Jackson is still at large.

Anyone with information should contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477. There is a cash reward for information.

