13-year-old reported missing in DeKalb County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old teen in DeKalb County.

According to DeKalb County police, Dmarion was last seen leaving his home near 3000 Fairington Club Dr. on Saturday.

Dmarion is 5 feet 2 inches tall and around 115 pounds. He has brown eyes and black dreads, police said.

If you have seen Dmarion, call the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710 or dial 911.

