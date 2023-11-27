13-year-old reported missing in DeKalb County, police say
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old teen in DeKalb County.
According to DeKalb County police, Dmarion was last seen leaving his home near 3000 Fairington Club Dr. on Saturday.
Dmarion is 5 feet 2 inches tall and around 115 pounds. He has brown eyes and black dreads, police said.
If you have seen Dmarion, call the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710 or dial 911.
