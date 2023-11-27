18 pounds of marijuana seized in Hall County, deputies say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 27-year-old Hall County man is behind bars Monday afternoon following a drug bust.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Truc-Van Bui was arrested after 18 pounds of marijuana was found in his car. They say that’s worth about $45,000 on the street.

The bust is part of an ongoing investigation.

Bui has been charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute. He is being held without bond.

