Chance meeting between two men at a hospital leads to life-saving ride

A chance meeting between two men at a hospital lead to a life-changing ride for a heart transplant. (SOURCE: WBZ)
By WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (WBZ) – A chance meeting led to a life-changing opportunity for a Massachusetts man.

David Kornwolf was a relative stranger to Jay Toland when he reached out to him to ask for a favor. Kornwolf needed to get to the hospital in under a few hours to receive a rare heart transplant.

“And if it wasn’t for Jay, I don’t think I’d be here today. And I mean that,” he said.

Kornwolf had been waiting since April to get a heart transplant after he was diagnosed with massive heart failure. However, he was ranked a six on the priority list, which is the lowest you could be.

“So I never expected to see a heart for years,” he said.

While he was in the hospital, he briefly met Toland, an advocate for the Heartbrothers Foundation and heart transplant receiver himself. The two exchanged numbers.

The foundation told Kornwolf that if he qualified, he could ask for a lesser quality heart and get one sooner.

Kornwolf did not expect that call to come only a few days later.

The day before he got the call for the heart transplant, Kornwolf had gotten a new phone and didn’t have any numbers saved.

That’s when he remembered Toland’s card and gave him a call.

“I went and did it. You know, it was a God shot. It really was, because nobody I know has ever gotten a call like that,” Toland said.

Toland said it was an easy decision to help. He had promised that if he made it through his own transplant alive, he would give back.

“This one heart that I got saved two lives already,” he said.

Kornwolf now hopes he can follow in Toland’s footsteps and become an advocate for the Heartbrothers Foundation and help others.

The Heartbrothers Foundation said the typical wait to get a heart transplant is six months or more.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

