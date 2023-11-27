3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Couple and their 2 dogs killed in plane crash Sunday morning

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday morning involving an Indiana couple. (SOURCE: WPTA)
By WPTA Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – Michigan State Police is investigating a plane crash that happened Sunday morning, killing a couple from Indiana and their two dogs.

Michigan State troopers received reports of the plane crash around 10 a.m. Police said a fixed-wing, single-engine plane crashed after takeoff from the Mason County Airport.

Allison Wheaton, 43, and Randy Strebig, 60, and their two dogs were killed in the crash. Authorities said they were visiting family in the Ludington area.

Allison Wheaton, 43, and Randy Strebig, 60, and their two dogs were killed in the crash.
Allison Wheaton, 43, and Randy Strebig, 60, and their two dogs were killed in the crash. (Bill Eyster)

The couple was known by many in the Lake James community, and Strebig was the founder of Strebig Construction in Fort Wayne, a residential remodeling, roofing and concrete business.

Leaders with International Seaplane Fly-in in Maine shared a heartfelt message about the couple’s death, saying they were beloved members of the fly-in community.

“They were also known for being kind, compassionate, and charitable individuals who were always willing to jump in at a moment’s notice to get things done,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.

At this time, police are not sure what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia and Georgia Tech fan successfully avoid strangler each other before the two teams...
Embracing a world of ‘Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate’
Unicoi State Park & Lodge
Popular state park and lodge in north Georgia closes due to no water
A shooting at the Circle K gas station on Candler Road at Kelly Lake.
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at DeKalb County gas station, police say
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch
She volunteers her time to try to save animals on the county shelters euthanize list.
Dogs at Clayton County animal shelter urgently need adoption

Latest News

The Celebrity Mamas
Young Thug judge: Please don't feed my dog!
The Celebrity Mamas
Young Thug trial: Hear Judge Ural Glanville judge read the charges
The Celebrity Mamas
Young Thug on trial: Rudyard Kipling kicks off the YSL trial
Clayton County apartment fire leaves multiple units heavily damaged
Humanitarian Israel-Hamas truce extended for two more days