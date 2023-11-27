3-Degree Guarantee
DeKalb commissioners create Eviction Legal Defense Fund to help those facing eviction

As thousands of people face eviction, DeKalb County officials are working to provide those people with legal help.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As thousands of people face eviction, DeKalb County officials are working to provide those people with legal help.

Commissioner Ted Terry said they’ve already received hundreds of calls from people facing eviction since the commission launched the Eviction Legal Defense Fund.

“The stories are heartbreaking because often folks get a notice on their door or some communication from their landlord that they’re filing for eviction,” Terry said. “And there’s a million things going through their minds.”

This fund will provide people facing eviction with a lawyer to look over their case and help in any way, such as with counter claims or negotiating the eviction process.

Commissioner Terry said about 90% of tenants have no legal representation at all, while landlords almost always do.

“We want to create legal equity and create opportunities for those who may be experiencing illegal evictions or other complications ... to have a lawyer to represent them and be in their corner,” he said.

The county is working with the Atlanta Legal Aid Society to provide the legal help.

Their office can be contacted at 404-377-0701.

