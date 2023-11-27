Deputy DA begins Young Thug trial quoting Kipling’s ‘Law of the Jungle’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Adriane Love began opening statements in Young Thug’s massive organized crime trial in Atlanta by quoting Rudyard Kipling.

“Now this is the Law of the Jungle as old and as true as the sky;

And the Wolf that shall keep it may prosper, but the Wolf that shall break it must die.

As the creeper that girdles the tree-trunk the Law runneth forward and back

For the strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack.”

Love is chief deputy district attorney in the Fulton County District Attorney’s office. Her opening statements - which came Monday after 10 months of jury selection - were designed to portray Young Thug as head of a criminal gang known as YSL.

Jeffery Williams (aka Young Thug) is on trial in Fulton County in a massive RICO case involving himself and five other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and five co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

Love is an attorney with more than 16 years of litigation experience, and a 15-year veteran prosecutor. She earned her JD at Georgetown University Law Center after she graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Morris Brown College and a bachelor of civil engineering degree from Georgia Tech.

Love has served both as an associate juvenile court judge and as an assistant public defender. She joined the Fulton County DA’s office in August 2011, after serving six years as an Assistant District Attorney in the Middle Judicial Circuit of Georgia.

Love has served as head of the office’s gang unit and a chief senior assistant district attorney in the crimes against women and children unit; gang unit; and major case unit.

Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest details on Young Thug’s historic trial.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.