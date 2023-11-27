3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Deputy DA begins Young Thug trial quoting Kipling’s ‘Law of the Jungle’

Rapper Jeffery Williams is facing several gang-related charges in Atlanta.
Young Thug on trial: Rudyard Kipling kicks off the YSL trial
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Adriane Love began opening statements in Young Thug’s massive organized crime trial in Atlanta by quoting Rudyard Kipling.

  • “Now this is the Law of the Jungle as old and as true as the sky;
  • And the Wolf that shall keep it may prosper, but the Wolf that shall break it must die.
  • As the creeper that girdles the tree-trunk the Law runneth forward and back
  • For the strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack.”

Love is chief deputy district attorney in the Fulton County District Attorney’s office. Her opening statements - which came Monday after 10 months of jury selection - were designed to portray Young Thug as head of a criminal gang known as YSL.

Jeffery Williams (aka Young Thug) is on trial in Fulton County in a massive RICO case involving himself and five other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and five co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

Love is an attorney with more than 16 years of litigation experience, and a 15-year veteran prosecutor. She earned her JD at Georgetown University Law Center after she graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Morris Brown College and a bachelor of civil engineering degree from Georgia Tech.

Love has served both as an associate juvenile court judge and as an assistant public defender. She joined the Fulton County DA’s office in August 2011, after serving six years as an Assistant District Attorney in the Middle Judicial Circuit of Georgia.

Love has served as head of the office’s gang unit and a chief senior assistant district attorney in the crimes against women and children unit; gang unit; and major case unit.

Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest details on Young Thug’s historic trial.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia and Georgia Tech fan successfully avoid strangler each other before the two teams...
Embracing a world of ‘Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate’
Unicoi State Park & Lodge
Popular state park and lodge in north Georgia closes due to no water
A shooting at the Circle K gas station on Candler Road at Kelly Lake.
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at DeKalb County gas station, police say
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch
She volunteers her time to try to save animals on the county shelters euthanize list.
Dogs at Clayton County animal shelter urgently need adoption

Latest News

The Celebrity Mamas
Young Thug judge: Please don't feed my dog!
The Celebrity Mamas
Young Thug's attorney moves for a mistrial on first day in court
The Celebrity Mamas
Young Thug trial: Hear Judge Ural Glanville read the charges
The Celebrity Mamas
Young Thug on trial: Rudyard Kipling kicks off the YSL trial
Young Thug
WATCH LIVE: Opening statements in Young Thug’s trial underway